Arsenal WFC come within seconds of beating arch-rivals Chelsea (Plus videos)

The massive Womens Super League game yesterday between Arsenal and Chelsea was billed as the match of the weekend as it had so much at stake. Arsenal came on the pitch determined to halt a run of 4 defeats against the Champions, and it was a dour battle with very few chances in the first half until just before half-time, when Caitlin Foord saw a curling shot rebound from the bar, come back down and hit the bar again!

Have you ever seen this in a game before? 😆 A double crossbar from @CaitlinFoord 😫 pic.twitter.com/3Z4z9c5Nlx — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) November 15, 2020

The deadlock remained with great defending from both sides, until the 87th minute when Viv Miedema went on one of her usual runs down the wing, and delivered a pinpoint centre to find Beth Mead (pictured above) on hand to slide it into the net and cue the celebrations.

Watch the goal here….

Chelsea were looking certain to loser their 26-game unbeaten run, until the 90th minute disaster struck, as a cross from Chelsea’s Harder wickedly deflected off Wubben-Moy and Manuela Zinsberger could only weatch as it looped over her head and into the net.

So close but yet so far away! The Gunners would have gone back to the top, but they are now one point behind the leaders Man United and I am sure we are going to have many more exciting games to come this season…