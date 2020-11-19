Arsenal Ladies Arsenal News

Arsenal WFC sneak a win over Spurs 5-4 on penalties but fail to progress

The Arsenal womens team’s games are coming thick and fast, just like the mens, and after the thrilling draw against the Champions Chelsea at the weekend, they had to go back into action in the Continental Cup last night against our noisy neighbours Tottenham.

Having beaten Spurs 6-1 a month ago and 4-0 the month before, we were expecting another easy night against our rivals, but with Miedema and Foord having put us 2-1 up with just 20 minutes to go the game was far from over.

Somehow Zadorsky managed to poke in a goal mouth scramble in the dying minutes to send us to penalties, and it took a wild shot, high and wide, from Tottenham’s Alex Morgan with the final spotkick to win us the bonus point.

To be fair, we were only fighting for second place in Group B with Spurs, as Chelsea had already beaten both of us and were certain to finish top of the Group, but at least we managed to get some small bragging rights over our rivals.

So we go into another international break lying second in the Womens Super League, and looking forward to an easy home match against Birmingham on their return in 3 weeks time.

There is a long way to go, but we are still very real contenders for the title…

Posted by

Tags Arsenal Women Foord Miedema tottenham WFC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs