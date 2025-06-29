Arsenal widens their list of striker targets to include Frenchman

Arsenal has widened its net of serious striker targets as it continues to face difficulties in signing Viktor Gyokeres and Benjamin Sesko.

Both strikers have impressed at their current clubs in recent seasons and are considered key men in their respective sides. Arsenal, meanwhile, have assembled a strong squad with quality across the pitch, but it is becoming increasingly clear that the team needs a new centre-forward who can regularly find the back of the net.

Arsenal still hunting for the right goalscorer

Mikel Arteta’s side has been engaged in talks over potential deals for both Gyokeres and Sesko, yet neither transfer has proven straightforward. Gyokeres, in particular, was thought to have a gentleman’s agreement to leave Sporting for around 60 million euros. However, his club now insists that interested teams pay the full release clause, which stands closer to 100 million euros. Sesko, meanwhile, has also drawn attention from several clubs, which has made competition for his signature intense.

Arsenal firmly believe that adding either of these two strikers would significantly improve the squad, but the longer talks drag on, the more the club may be forced to turn to other options.

Ekitike emerges as a serious alternative

According to Sport Bild, Arsenal have now turned their attention to Hugo Ekitike. The Frenchman has long been on their radar, and while they initially prioritised moves for Gyokeres and Sesko, the Gunners are now becoming increasingly serious about Ekitike.

The former Paris Saint-Germain man, who spent last season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, has shown flashes of his potential and could represent a smart signing for Arsenal. Ekitike is younger and might come at a more reasonable cost compared to the other two targets.

Gyokeres and Sesko remain top-level strikers, and it is understandable why Arsenal pursued them. However, if the club were to shift focus and complete a deal for Ekitike instead, it would still be a strong addition. He is a talented forward with plenty of room to grow, and under Arteta’s guidance, he could thrive at the Emirates.

