Arsenal will “100%” start buying players “at the beginning of the market”

All the signs are pointing to Arsenal having an extremely busy summer transfer window after having had a massive clearout of the deadwood at the club in the last two windows, and that has now been confirmed by the transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on “The Arsenal Lounge” podcast.

When asked about which positions Arsenal will be looking to strengthen this summer, he was very clear about what he expects to happen. He said: “I can guarantee you 100% that they are working on some positions in particular. Right-back, centre-back, midfielder and number 10, if Odegaard will leave, since February. So they are already talking with people, with agents and with clubs to be prepared. The market this summer will be particular, as always when we have the Euros or the World Cup, the summer will be the end of May or the start of June, they will start something and I expect Arsenal to do something at the beginning of the market,” Romano said.

“At the beginning of the market, Arsenal will be ready to do something, let’s see if it will be the right-back, the absolute priority is at right-back at the moment, that and the midfield, so I expect that at the beginning of the market they will be close to signing two players in these positions.”

As I personally do not expect to see Odegaard staying, I agree on the four positions he mentions, but I also think there will be more players than that coming in, with even more departures and some of them are likely to be some of our biggest stars to generate funds for our incoming targets.

Are you looking forward to this transfer window as much as I am?