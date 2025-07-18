Arsenal will accelerate transfer plans upon the arrival of key trio

The Gunners will look to accelerate their attempts to sell a number of key players upon the arrival of Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyökeres. An announcement for the £52 million signing of Noni Madueke is expected imminently, after he completed a medical on Monday. The arrival of Cristhian Mosquera will follow in a deal worth just under €20 million, with the player already confirming his departure in a farewell message to Valencia.

It is widely expected that Viktor Gyökeres will become an Arsenal player before the first game of pre-season. However, Sporting have proven to be difficult negotiators. An agreement is in place for a fixed fee of €63.5 million, but the structure of the performance-based add-ons remains unresolved. That said, there is growing optimism within the Arsenal camp that a full agreement is close. Following the arrival of this key trio, the Gunners will reportedly turn their attention to a versatile forward. However, the immediate priority will be shifting players out of the squad.

Arsenal set to prioritise outgoings

According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners will accelerate their attempts to move players on as they close in on the signing of the aforementioned trio. The club’s transfer outlay would exceed £200 million if all three deals are finalised, meaning Arsenal will need to balance the books through player sales in order to comply with PSR and financial regulations.

There are several likely candidates to depart. The club recently extended Albert Sambi Lokonga’s contract by one year to avoid losing him on a free transfer last month. However, the Belgian is still expected to leave following a largely unremarkable spell in North London. Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson are also being linked with exits. There is firm interest in Vieira from Parma, while Nelson is likely to attract Premier League interest.

First-team exits could also be on the cards

It is worth noting that some established first-team players could also be sold. There has been notable interest in Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior remain on the periphery and have frequently been linked with moves away.

If Arsenal are to complete these high-profile incoming transfers, it may be necessary to sacrifice one or more senior names from the current squad.

Arsenal might need to sell an established first-team player to fund these arrivals, so tell me Gooners, who should that be?

Benjamin Kenneth

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…