Arsenal will accelerate transfer plans upon the arrival of key trio

The Gunners will look to accelerate their attempts to sell a number of key players upon the arrival of Cristhian Mosquera, Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyökeres. An announcement for the £52 million signing of Noni Madueke is expected imminently, after he completed a medical on Monday. The arrival of Cristhian Mosquera will follow in a deal worth just under €20 million, with the player already confirming his departure in a farewell message to Valencia.
It is widely expected that Viktor Gyökeres will become an Arsenal player before the first game of pre-season. However, Sporting have proven to be difficult negotiators. An agreement is in place for a fixed fee of €63.5 million, but the structure of the performance-based add-ons remains unresolved. That said, there is growing optimism within the Arsenal camp that a full agreement is close. Following the arrival of this key trio, the Gunners will reportedly turn their attention to a versatile forward. However, the immediate priority will be shifting players out of the squad.
Arsenal set to prioritise outgoings
According to the Evening Standard, the Gunners will accelerate their attempts to move players on as they close in on the signing of the aforementioned trio. The club’s transfer outlay would exceed £200 million if all three deals are finalised, meaning Arsenal will need to balance the books through player sales in order to comply with PSR and financial regulations.
There are several likely candidates to depart. The club recently extended Albert Sambi Lokonga’s contract by one year to avoid losing him on a free transfer last month. However, the Belgian is still expected to leave following a largely unremarkable spell in North London. Fabio Vieira and Reiss Nelson are also being linked with exits. There is firm interest in Vieira from Parma, while Nelson is likely to attract Premier League interest.
First-team exits could also be on the cards
It is worth noting that some established first-team players could also be sold. There has been notable interest in Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior remain on the periphery and have frequently been linked with moves away.
If Arsenal are to complete these high-profile incoming transfers, it may be necessary to sacrifice one or more senior names from the current squad.
I still cannot work out why Arsenal would have agreed to pay over £50m for Noni Madueke prior to finalising other more important purchases.In addition the purchase of Eberechi Eze should have been seen as a far greater priority.He is undoubtedly a real “difference maker” with the type of flexibility which could have serm him playing in either the Odergaard role or the left winger role when required.Instead we have paid “top dollar” for someone who most Chelsea fans would describe as inherently both “lazy” and “greedy” with limited end product…Why?…Because our Manager believes that he has the ability to get that much more from him…In the same way as he has transformed Havertz into a hardworking CF from a hardworking midfielder with limited ability to score goals and lets not really even discuss what happened when our Mager decided that he would be able to resurrect the career of Raheem Sterling…I wish I could be more positive…But I remain completely unconvinced that we’re doing little more than pouring more of our hard earned cash into the Chelsea coffers.
A no brainer really. You can’t bring in perhaps £200m+ of players and not make every effort to attempt to sell several players.
Candidates from the first team squad would seem to be Trossard and Zinchenko at least, but it will need more than two departures in all, so the likes of Vieira and Nelson should be in the frame. A really big sale (saving a fortune in wages at least) would be Jesus, but that’s not likely unfortunately.
Of course, actually selling all of these may well be easier said than done, but I’m sure Berta will be pulling out all the stops.