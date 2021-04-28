Arsenal will battle Manchester United for Canadian ace

Arsenal will reportedly battle Manchester United for the signature of Lille’s Jonathan David in the summer.

The Canadian was a target of the Gunners when he played for Gent last season, but he moved to the French side instead and has been delivering fine performances for them.

They look set to disrupt PSG’s dominance of the French game by winning the Ligue 1 title this season.

His fine form has attracted the attention of top European teams including Arsenal and the Red Devils, according to Fichajes.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be bolstered when the transfer window reopens in the summer and they might sign a new striker.

Alexandre Lacazette has been in fine form in recent weeks, but his current deal expires at the end of next season.

Arsenal has to either sign him on to a new one or cash in on him in the summer unless they have decided that they would allow him to leave them for nothing next summer.

The report didn’t say how much David will cost, but Lille is always open to cashing in on their top players.

To make room for his arrival, Arsenal could sell Eddie Nketiah alongside Lacazette and probably send Folarin Balogun out on loan.