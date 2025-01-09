Arsenal will be all white when they take on Bristol City in Women’s FA Cup qualifier

It has been a while since Arsenal Women took to the field. The last time out, they played Bayern Munich, thrashing the German side 3-2 to end the year in style, with qualification at the top of their UEFA Women’s Champions League group.

With an 11-game unbeaten streak—10 wins and a draw—the winter break felt like it came at the wrong time for some of us, breaking the fantastic momentum our girls were building. The hope is that when they’re back in action this weekend, they pick up where they left off.

On Sunday, Arsenal Women host Bristol City at Meadow Park in a Women’s FA Cup fourth-round clash, and this game will be special.

It will be special because, like the men, our Gunner women will be wearing an all-white kit.

The all-white kit is worn by the Gunners to push the ‘No More Red’ campaign. Dropping their traditional red for white aims to address youth violence and knife crime.

Notably, beyond the kit switch and social media push, the club works with the local community to promote this agenda.

The campaign has been running for the last four years, but this is the second year our Gunner women will be advocating for it by wearing the all-white kit.

The first time they wore it last season, Kim Little admitted, “Arsenal has so many great initiatives within the community where we use our platform for change. Whether it’s trying to reduce youth violence or providing opportunities for young people, our club is so committed to helping vulnerable people within our community thrive.”

Whether in white or red, on Sunday, we hope to see the best of our Gunners. With winning the WSL tricky given Chelsea’s 7-point lead, glory may be found in winning the FA Cup, the Subway League cup, and the Champions League. Dispatching Bristol City is what’s expected, and what a way it will be to start 2025 and pick up from where we left off in 2024!

What do you think Gooners?

Michelle M

