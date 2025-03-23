Arsenal will be boosted by the early return of star defender.

This round of international fixtures has already proven costly for the Gunners. Riccardo Calafiori was forced off late on in Italy’s 2-1 defeat on Thursday, after slipping awkwardly while trying to change direction. Early reports have indicated a 2-3 week spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee strain and he has since reported back to London. This is the latest of multiple injuries for the Italian this campaign and yet another one in the International break. He now faces a race against the clock to be fit in time to face Real Madrid on the 8th of April.

While his early return is surely a blow to the Gunners, another premature arrival back to London will come as a boost. Gabriel Magalhães will soon return to the English capital as he’ll be forced to miss Brazil’s final game of the international break. After picking up a yellow card in the tie against Colombia last time out, he’ll be suspended for the huge clash versus Argentina in the next fixture. This means that he’s free to return to base as Brazil have already made arrangements to replace him. Paris Saint-Germain’s Lucas Beraldo has been handed a very late call up to the squad to fill the void left by Gabriel.

His early return means the Gunners can wrap him in cotton wool ahead of our return to action on the 1st of April. The extended rest will also do wonders for a player that has already amassed 41 appearances this campaign. In that time he has scored five goals while laying on one assist, further underpinning his importance to the side along with his massive contributions in our backline. Having a player like him being fit for the rest of the campaign will only boost our slim hopes of winning some silverware, that’s how important he is!

