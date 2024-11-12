Arsenal will be boosted by the latest developments concerning Martin Ødegaard

After over a two month spell out on the sidelines, we recently saw the return of Martin Ødegaard to our starting lineup in the game against Chelsea last weekend. He actually made his first appearance since that injury against Inter Milan a few days prior, coming off the bench late in that game to get some UCL minutes for the first time this season.

Even though he claimed an assist and made a really good performance against Chelsea, we all can agree that he wasn’t at his best on the field, and especially fitness wise. That is absolutely understandable given the time he has spent on the sidelines, he will need a couple of games and some training sessions to get back in the groove.

Even though he initially wasn’t included in the Norway squad for this international break, the Norwegian captain still made a trip to Oslo right after the game against Chelsea. That would’ve been a disappointment to gooners given he’s just back but we’ll now be happy to know that he won’t be playing any part in his country’s upcoming games against Kazakhstan and Slovenia.

As picked up by VG, the Norwegian has made the decision with the help of the Norwegian medical staff to not take part in those two clashes. He said: ‘After discussions with the medical staff at the national team, we have unfortunately concluded that the situation is not good enough to play these matches,”

“I’ve been through a long training period and when you haven’t practiced football in the last nine weeks, it’s natural not to be 100 per cent yet. I need to listen to my body, complete this rehab process and get my foot back in good shape.

“The hope has always been to be able to play the national matches, and if I hadn’t played on Sunday, it would have been out of the question to participate anyway.

“It’s a very bad feeling to lose these games, I love playing for Norway and with this team.”

This will come as huge boost to the Gunners who can now concentrate on protecting and building up his fitness for games to follow after the International break. Considering the form we’re in currently, it’ll take a very good run after this set of international fixtures to see us get back within touching distance of Liverpool and having Ødegaard fit, well rested and firing on all cylinders will be crucial to us doing just that!

BENJAMIN

