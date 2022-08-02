Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal are not done signing players this summer, claiming he is ‘sure’ we will add one or two more this month.

The Gunners have already completed deals for five signings, with Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko having joined the club on permanent deals, but things have slowed over the past fortnight.

With the Premier League season set to kick off when we take on Crystal Palace on Friday, some have been led to believe that our transfer business is to be wrapped up soon, but Romano insists that we should still expect one or two more additions before the window shuts.

Fabrizio told GiveMeSport: “It will take some time but I’m sure Arsenal will be busy in August with one or two more signings, it depends on the opportunities or outgoings, though.”

It makes sense that further signings should depend on outgoings, with the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Ainsley Maitland-Niles yet to be moved on. Lucas Torreira looks set to leave, while Leno was today confirmed as joining Fulham, which could already mean that we have room to bring in one more currently.

I wouldn’t be shocked to see a new goalkeeper brought in as third-choice, although Karl Hein could well be given the role in the squad.

If we were to bring in two signings, which positions do you think should be the priority?

Patrick