Arsenal will be crowned Premier League Champions again!

Manchester City’s 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth has officially confirmed it, Arsenal will finish top of the Premier League and be crowned champions for the first time since Arsène Wenger’s Invincibles in 2003/04.
After 22 long years of waiting, heartbreak, near misses and rebuilds, Mikel Arteta has finally delivered the Premier League title back to North London.
And what makes this story even more incredible is that Arsenal are still preparing for a Champions League final, meaning the Gunners now have the chance to complete one of the greatest seasons in the club’s history.
Mikel Arteta has completed Arsenal’s transformation
When Arteta took over Arsenal in December 2019, the club looked broken.
Fast forward to today and Arsenal are officially the best team in England again.
The Spaniard has rebuilt the culture, restored belief among supporters and developed one of the strongest squads in Europe. Players like Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Declan Rice and William Saliba have become symbols of a new era under Arteta.
For years Arsenal fans were mocked for “trusting the process.”
Tonight, the process delivered the Premier League trophy.
Arsenal fans can finally celebrate again
For many younger supporters, this will be the first Arsenal title they can truly remember.
For older fans, it brings back memories of Wenger’s glory years and Highbury magic.
The scenes across North London tonight will be emotional, because this title means more than silverware. It represents resilience, patience and belief after years of watching rivals dominate English football.
And incredibly, Arsenal’s season is not even over yet. Arsenal play away to Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season, on Sunday 24th May, but the result there will not determine whether they win the league or not.
With a Champions League final still to come, Arteta’s side now have the opportunity to turn a historic season into a legendary one.
What do you think Gooners, where does this Premier League triumph rank among the greatest moments in Arsenal history?
Michelle M
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We can wake up happy, and not nervous. All summer!
Ha ha ha
We can ALL relax and enjoy Sunday 👏👏
We are the champions 😀😀😀😀😀😀😀
We are the champions! Congratulations to everyone single one of you, you deserve it! Buying some cherries tomorrow!
and Spurs lost
Finally …..we got our Arsenal back
We are the CHAMPIONS!!!!! 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳❤️🤍⚽
Dan
We never lost it
It Just had to be put slowly back together
I hope this serves a kind reminder to a few on here who had lost there way over the years that some times keeping faith even when it is not always going for you It can turns out ok in the end
Onwards and upwards
I’m having some prosecco
I won’t drink too much because I have to go to work at 8am
Im soooooooooo happy
We’re Champions again 🎊🎉🤧🥳🥳
I’m having a glass of RED in celebration! COYG!! 🍷🥳❤️🤍⚽
Enjoy Michelle ❤️ 🍷🍷🍷🍷🥳
Finally. Now go and win the CL and get that monkey of our back.
Now to all the trolls who call us insufferable, get ready, because we’re about to show you what insufferable really looks like.
Congratulations to the team, Congratulations to Arteta, Congratulations to our lovely owners. And Happy winning the league to all the fans on this site. A momentus day. Long long time coming but its here at last. Give Arteta a new contract, he deserves it. Give the owners credit for pouring money into the club. We have a chance now to compete at the top table for a few years now. Hopefully the football will be better and hopefully we can relax. 🥳🥳🥳🥳⚽️🏆🍻🍻🍻
💯
Reggie – The long wait is finally over. Now lets get the CL as the icing on the cake.
Its a free hit for me. And hopefully the players will treat it like a free hit and relax.
@Reggie
We did Reg. By hook or crook, we did it…👏🏾👍🏾
We did NY and believe it or not, I am pleased for Arteta. 🤞he can grow now.
@Reggie
I feel ya Gooner…👍🏾
Yes, let’s continue to compete at the top of the table for an additional few years at least, especially since we’ve now gotten over that magical line. 🥳🥳🥳
👍 there is no excuse, the money is there, the squad is there and we have finally done it. We are in a better shape than many teams. Our owners are ambitious, they have shown it. Thank you The Kronkes.
Over the line atlast
Down and away with this bottling mentality.
Next stop is the double and who is better to beat than the champions themselves
A kept saying capturing the premier league big ears jug and a bold run in the champions league is a very successful campaign
Congratulations to Arsenal family. For Crossing the line by winning the EPL and taking away the shame, I can now believe the process. If they win CL, they will be known as UNFORGETTABLES. Am I dreaming? The joy has taken away sleep from my eyes.
COYG, Congratulations once again.
CHAMPIONS AGAIN!!! I am thrilled.
Champions @ 100 !!!
seeing videos the players celebrating coming through and beautiful images on sky sports
Congratulations all Gunners. This was indeed well deserved. Whoever dares, wins.
We are the Champions 😅😅😅😅
Congratulations to Arteta and and his boys and every gunner who supported them for better and for worse
For the Anti Arteta fans, too bad for you
This is not the time to call anti artetas out. Were all arsenal fans at the end so lets celebrate this together! No one who was against arteta would be angry today. We are against arteta because he didnt deliver and this year he did. So lets forget all that talk and celebrate!
Come on Freddy be magnanimous
🥳🥳🥳🥳
After 100 continuous top flight seasons !!!!!
This is Arsenal’s 100th consecutive season in the top Division, minus the WW II years. Unprecedented Achievement. The Champions’ League will surely be the crowning glory. Fingers crossed.
Ooooh my, no nerves on last day, just enjoying the title triumph and basking in glory! And looking forward to Budapest😎. Thanks to the Arsenal family . It’s pay back time for the banter, can’t wait to go to work tomorrow with my printed champion shirt.
😂😂😂 have a great day at work!!!
Go and give it to them, Kenya!! 🤣 Enjoy 👍
Kenya001, maybe you should take a city130 water bottle with you.
Congratulations to everyone associatiated with this great club, The Arsenal! Huge shout out to the management, staff, ownership and off course the players for their relentless effort getting it done. Shout out the fans as well, right from the match day attendees to those all over the world. You deserve this for all the loyalty and relentless support all through the tough period. This the first of many with this group. Once again CONGRATULATIONS!
Now let’s add the UCL trophy
🏆🏆🏆🏆🎉🎉🍺🍺👏👏
Yes. We are the champions of England.
We are Arsenal.
Form is temporary.
Class is permanent
I AM A MANCHESTER UNITED FANS, A BIG CONGRATULATION TO ARSENAL THE GUNNERS
It will be hard to sleep tonight. This title is a dressing and medicine for my soul. Thank you Arsenal, rejoice Arsenal fans, wherever you are!
Congratulations to us gunners. I must come here to celebrate.
I humbly and gratefully eat humble pie
.
And another cherry to go. And to crown off this wonderful season a London club relegated hopefully spuds
I think someone at Arsenal needs to create thousands of water bottles with City crest and colours. They then need to be on show at Palace. Because they BOTTLED IT😂😂😂😂
I always said I would put the Prem in the middle of pitch
all players stand round it and together all pull out a bottle of water and take a drink
With a cherry on top of it 🤣
The last goal arsenal scored before they were crowned the champions of England was from a corner…I thought u should know.
I’m happy for Win the Dog
He was all part of the fine margins
The others being playing You’ll never walk alone and trust the process 😊
Champions my friends let’s hold hold our heads high , today tomorrow, for the next 350 days or more we are champions!
Now we have real confidence going into next season pressure is OFF!!
Soak it in. Cl next!
Congratulations to Arsenal and Arteta, i shot of words tonight, but i see am coming, on Sunday we should relax and watch our match men . I very happy.
This is a joyous week and special time to be a gooner.
A great night for all Gooners.
I’m travelling back on the train tomorrow and will be wearing my Arsenal top with pride.
A great article Michelle and I’m sure Pat will be looking on, with a broad smile 😊
Now for the CL and thanks to Mr Kronkie the backroom staff, the players, Mikel Arteta and our brilliant fans.
Can’t wait to see Palace give us a guard of honour before the game and being presented with the trophy afterwards. COYG
I saw Bertie Mee’s team, then waited for what seemed an eternity for George Graham to come, an interlude and it’s Arsene Wenger at the helm, but bloody hell I didn’t think it would be 22 year wait. But Mikel Arteta has been determined and it’s not easy to have dragged what had become a club sinking into mediocrity into a team that challenged for the title for three consecutive years and finally wins it in year 4. I loved the 70/71 team, because I was a kid, the George Graham and Arsene Wenger teams were great, but in this era a time with so many homegrown players is special. Bukayo, Myles, Ethan, Max. 😀🥳