Arsenal will be crowned Premier League Champions again!

Manchester City’s 1-1 draw away to Bournemouth has officially confirmed it, Arsenal will finish top of the Premier League and be crowned champions for the first time since Arsène Wenger’s Invincibles in 2003/04.

After 22 long years of waiting, heartbreak, near misses and rebuilds, Mikel Arteta has finally delivered the Premier League title back to North London.

And what makes this story even more incredible is that Arsenal are still preparing for a Champions League final, meaning the Gunners now have the chance to complete one of the greatest seasons in the club’s history.

Mikel Arteta has completed Arsenal’s transformation

When Arteta took over Arsenal in December 2019, the club looked broken.

Fast forward to today and Arsenal are officially the best team in England again.

The Spaniard has rebuilt the culture, restored belief among supporters and developed one of the strongest squads in Europe. Players like Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard, Declan Rice and William Saliba have become symbols of a new era under Arteta.

For years Arsenal fans were mocked for “trusting the process.”

Tonight, the process delivered the Premier League trophy.

Arsenal fans can finally celebrate again

For many younger supporters, this will be the first Arsenal title they can truly remember.

For older fans, it brings back memories of Wenger’s glory years and Highbury magic.

The scenes across North London tonight will be emotional, because this title means more than silverware. It represents resilience, patience and belief after years of watching rivals dominate English football.

And incredibly, Arsenal’s season is not even over yet. Arsenal play away to Crystal Palace on the final day of the Premier League season, on Sunday 24th May, but the result there will not determine whether they win the league or not.

With a Champions League final still to come, Arteta’s side now have the opportunity to turn a historic season into a legendary one.

What do you think Gooners, where does this Premier League triumph rank among the greatest moments in Arsenal history?

Michelle M

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