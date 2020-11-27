Arsenal will be first English team to let fans into their Stadium since March

Fans will finally be welcomed back to the stadiums from next month when England’s Lockdown ends, and Arsenal will be the first English team to welcome fans to their home ground.

The Arsenal fans have been locked out of the Emirates Stadium since March as the coronavirus pandemic struck the world hard.

Football was one sport that had to be suspended while the world found a way to get to grips with the pandemic.

Premier League games have been played behind closed doors since that time, but after this weekend a limited number of fans will be welcomed to some Premier League grounds for league fixtures.

The Premier League fixtures will come after Arsenal’s Europa League game against Rapid Vienna next week.

That game will see Arsenal welcome 2,000 fans for the Emirates for the first time in a long time, reports Mail Sport.

This comes amidst teams lobbying to get more fans into their grounds because it will cost them more money to host a limited number of fans than playing behind closed doors.

Next Saturday, Manchester United will face West Ham in the London Stadium and that game will be the first Premier League game to host fans.