Arsenal will be forced to pay record fee for Morgan Rogers

Arsenal are among the clubs determined to add Morgan Rogers to their squad, with the Gunners reportedly ready to step up their pursuit of his signature during the upcoming transfer window.

Following their Champions League final appearance and subsequent defeat, Arsenal remain focused on strengthening their squad to ensure they can go one better next season. The club believe that adding more high-quality players will be essential if they are to sustain a challenge across all competitions and secure major silverware.

Aston Villa Determined to Retain Key Talent

Aston Villa are keen to keep hold of their key players, with Rogers regarded as one of their most important assets. His performances have attracted attention from several of Europe’s leading clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, although there is a belief he may prefer to remain in the Premier League, which could benefit Arsenal’s position.

Villa’s stance remains firm, and they are determined to resist approaches for their standout performers. Rogers has also impressed consistently and continues to develop into one of the most exciting young attacking players in English football.

His long-term contract gives Villa a strong negotiating position, and they are expected to demand a record fee if any club makes a serious attempt to secure his services in the summer window.

Arsenal Face Major Financial Challenge

According to The Telegraph, Aston Villa will insist on a record-breaking fee for Rogers due to his importance to the squad and the length of his existing contract.

Rogers is understood to be happy under Unai Emery and may not push for an exit at this stage of his career, which further strengthens Villa’s negotiating position in any potential transfer talks.

For Arsenal, this means any pursuit of the midfielder would require a significant financial commitment if they are to convince Villa to consider an offer. The Gunners remain interested, but the scale of the valuation could force them to carefully assess whether a move is realistic or whether alternative targets should be prioritised in the transfer market.

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