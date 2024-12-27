Arsenal will be looking for a comfortable win to end our year on a high

Tonight is an opportunity for us to end our year on a high.

As we approach the end of the year, we cannot help but fondly remember the extreme highs we enjoyed at times, and bitterly remember the extreme lows as well.

A good example of the latter being the heartache of missing out on the title on the final day of last season. As the year continued and as this season is currently at the stage we are now, we have continued to experience a rollercoaster of emotions due to how good and how bad the season has been for us.

Despite how up and down our year has been, today’s clash with Ipswich town will provide us the perfect opportunity to end our year on a high note, and what other way to do that better than to win by a really big margin. Despite our notable absences in attack for the game, we should have enough to crush a side that has spent the majority of their campaign in the drop zone.

With that said, we should be wary as well considering how common for upsets to occur in this period of the season. Just take a look at yesterday’s round of fixtures and you can see exactly what I mean. Only Liverpool (sadly) among the remaining “big six” were able to pick up a victory on Boxing day, and even they too had to fight back from a goal down to beat Leicester City.

United, City, Spurs and Chelsea all dropped points to relatively weaker opposition, so Arsenal must approach this tie with professionalism. The Blues’ loss yesterday will now give us the chance to jump back into second place courtesy of a win today and I’m sure it will provide a huge confidence boost to the players.

I, along with the majority of gooners, will be hoping for a really comfortable and flamboyant win so that we can end the year on a high, if we are as dangerous as we were in our two previous games then I see no reason why we can’t do it!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

