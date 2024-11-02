Arsenal will be looking for sweet revenge on Newcastle after last season’s controversial defeat

Arsenal with a chance to get some sweet revenge at a stadium where we got robbed last season.

Arsenal will continue their Premier League season with a long trip up north to take on Newcastle united at 12.30 today. The Gunners will be looking to use the Magpies to get back to winning ways in the PL after consecutively dropping points.

Arsenal will be fancying their chances against this Newcastle side that is currently stuck in mid-table after a fairly poor start to the campaign, they have won 3, lost 3 and drawn 3 of their opening nine games of the season, which currently has them languishing in 12th position on the log ahead of the crunch tie against the Gunners.

Their form is not the only reason we should be fancying our chances, given that Newcastle will also be without some key players for the clash. Some of these players include the long term absentees of Jamal Lascelles, Sven Botman and Callum Wilson along with more recent ones like Jacup Murphy, Matt Targett and Kieran Trippier. Alexander Isak was also meant to be a doubt for the encounter due to a knock against Chelsea however he should be fit in time for our arrival.

We will be pretty confident due these two factors above (their form and injury record) which will be crucial for us getting back to winning ways and also getting sweet revenge for the loss in the corresponding fixture last season.

Indeed the 1-0 loss will still be fresh in the minds of gooners all over the world given how their winning goal was controversially allowed to stand despite Newcastle making two clear infringements in the lead up to the goal, the ball was firstly out of play in the build up to the goal before a clear foul on Gabriel opened up space for Anthony Gordon to fire home from close range. This was frustratingly allowed to stand despite a clear and obvious error from the official on the pitch that eventually ended our unbeaten start to last season.

This match brings us the perfect opportunity of exacting revenge and keeping ourselves in the run in for the title race. Only a win will do this and I’m confident of our chances of emerging victorious this afternoon!!!

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

