Arsenal will be making a big mistake if they let Xhaka leave

Granit Xhaka is one player all eyes will be on in the summer. Several reports have linked him with a move away from the Emirates in the past few days, with Bayer Leverkusen strongly linked.

The Xabi Alonso-led side is sure the Swiss international is what their midfield needs and is set to pounce on any chance of him joining their project.

When I looked at these reports, I thought Arsenal was set to suffer a brutal blow if their gem of a midfielder, Granit Xhaka, left at the end of the season.

The Arsenal No. 34 is undoubtedly a key part of Arteta’s project. Playing alongside Martin Odegaard as a double No. 8, he’s been in his best form ever; his five goals and seven assists have helped Arsenal achieve their best. Xhaka has changed many Gooners’ perspectives on him; his resurgence has seen him win the hearts of many; thus, it will take time before the fans get over his absence were he to leave.

Besides fans loving him, is anyone big enough to fit in his “big shoes” at Arsenal? Xhaka not only impresses in midfield but is also the vocal leader pushing this young Arsenal side. I believe there’s no one like him. Arsenal still needs to find the perfect replacement for him. And it is not as easy as Edu and Arteta’s diving into the transfer market and returning with someone similar is it?

Granit Xhaka will leave a gap were he to leave, and before Mikel Arteta fills the gap, he would have searched long long and hard.

Mikel Arteta needs to search for the best midfielder who will fit Xhaka’s position before letting the midfielder leave Arsenal. The 30-year-old just can’t leave, even if it means giving him a new deal, then so be it.

He is a fantastic mentor to our young talents, whether he is playing or not…

Darren N

Video – Mikel Arteta talks about the reasons Arsenal have dropped from the top, and addresses the question if we “bottled it”

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…