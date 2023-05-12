Arsenal will be making a big mistake if they let Xhaka leave

Granit Xhaka is one player all eyes will be on in the summer. Several reports have linked him with a move away from the Emirates in the past few days, with Bayer Leverkusen strongly linked.
The Xabi Alonso-led side is sure the Swiss international is what their midfield needs and is set to pounce on any chance of him joining their project.
When I looked at these reports, I thought Arsenal was set to suffer a brutal blow if their gem of a midfielder, Granit Xhaka, left at the end of the season.
The Arsenal No. 34 is undoubtedly a key part of Arteta’s project. Playing alongside Martin Odegaard as a double No. 8, he’s been in his best form ever; his five goals and seven assists have helped Arsenal achieve their best. Xhaka has changed many Gooners’ perspectives on him; his resurgence has seen him win the hearts of many; thus, it will take time before the fans get over his absence were he to leave.
Besides fans loving him, is anyone big enough to fit in his “big shoes” at Arsenal? Xhaka not only impresses in midfield but is also the vocal leader pushing this young Arsenal side. I believe there’s no one like him. Arsenal still needs to find the perfect replacement for him. And it is not as easy as Edu and Arteta’s diving into the transfer market and returning with someone similar is it?
Granit Xhaka will leave a gap were he to leave, and before Mikel Arteta fills the gap, he would have searched long long and hard.
Mikel Arteta needs to search for the best midfielder who will fit Xhaka’s position before letting the midfielder leave Arsenal. The 30-year-old just can’t leave, even if it means giving him a new deal, then so be it.
He is a fantastic mentor to our young talents, whether he is playing or not…
Darren N
If we still play with 3-2-4-1 next season, we’d need someone with Xhaka’s abilities to succeed him, which are his positional awareness, aerial ability, work rate and passing skills
The new CM should also be able to make crosses from the left wing and through balls near the left sideline frequently, which can only be done consistently by a left-footed midfielder
Danilo/ Marc Roca fit those criteria and they could be affordable in the summer, if their clubs get relegated
As someone who has never called out Xhaka, I usually wonder why many are so incensed with him and always try to scapegoat him. I’m sure many have forgotten that he’s a Wenger player. There’s a reason why every manager we have had always trust him to start matches. Even the holy book says that in the mouth of two or three, a case is established. All three managers cannot be wrong. New contract loading
At this point, it would be a grievous mistake to let Xhaka go while Arteta is still building. He may not be indispensable in the pitch but his leadership qualities are hard to come by; he’s painfully stubborn, fiercely LOYAL and extremely committed to Arsenal. He’s deeply loving to the younger squad members and never really blows his top at any of them like we all know he’s capable of.
The man is like a “jealous hen that guards over its chickens”.
I find it a difficult one to assess. His on field abilities are significant, but definitely not irreplaceable – it could be an opportunity to bring in someone ‘better’ in some aspects, but there’s definitely more to xhaka than what is obvious on the pitch (I think he makes a lot of subtle tactical movements that most fans like myself are relatively ignorant to, not to mention his oft mention influence/leadership role), so it could be felt more than one might expect.
At the same time, he’s been here a long time, and all good things must come to and end at some point. We’d just have to be very careful about who comes in to replace him. Perhaps the jorginho signing would offset his loss to degree – he seems like a very positive influence on his teammates.
Agreed, to sum it up its a risk worth taking and by the way he’s aging, we’re bound to lose him in the near future. If I were Edu I’d take 20 to 25 mil and reinvest somewhere.
He is the spine of the team where some of the younger players have difficulty when the going gets tough !! Has been extremely unfairly treated in the past by some supporters. A top team player and is still Swiss captain. Must be a reason for that ???
Still has probably three years at this level. We should not let him go at this stage !!!