Arsenal will be one of the biggest losers if the Premier League is played behind closed doors next season

Arsenal would suffer the second-highest loss of revenue if the Premier League goes ahead next season behind closed doors.

The Premier League has been suspended since the start of March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

They have tentatively scheduled a restart for next month. However, there would be one significant change, and that is the absence of fans.

They would play the games behind closed doors for the rest of this season and that would likely be the case until the end of this year, depending on government instructions on social distancing.

If this season is completed behind closed doors, it would cost clubs a ton of money with so many teams dependent on matchday revenue reports the Sun.

The report reckons that the whole of next season could be played behind closed doors and that will be a major disaster for teams in the English top flight.

Some teams make more money from TV rights, but Arsenal is one team that makes a lot of money from season ticket sales and other matchday revenue.

Should the next season be played behind closed doors, the Gunners stand to lose the second-highest money in the Premier League, just behind Manchester United.

The Red Devils would lose £111 million in revenue if the games are played without fans, while Arsenal follows closely with an expected loss of £96 million.

The Gunners would want to avoid such losses as they look to gather money to take care of their bills and cushion the effect of coronavirus.