Arsenal will be watching Bayer Leverkusen man at the World Cup

Ibrahim Maza is one of the many players Arsenal have been following in the Bundesliga, and the Gunners are expected to watch him closely at the World Cup, according to ESPN. The midfielder has emerged as one of the most highly regarded young talents in Germany and continues to attract interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Maza has been in fantastic form in the Bundesliga over the last few seasons and has consistently impressed whenever he has featured for Bayer Leverkusen. His technical quality, composure in possession, and maturity beyond his years have helped establish him as an important player despite his relatively young age.

World Cup Performances Could Be Crucial

He joined Leverkusen last year and has already demonstrated that he is a player the club can trust. However, if he produces a series of strong performances at the World Cup, it may become increasingly difficult for the German side to retain his services in the face of growing interest.

The report claims that the 20-year-old is being monitored by several elite clubs and, as he represents Algeria at the tournament, Arsenal will be paying close attention to his displays. Success on the international stage could significantly enhance his reputation and increase competition for his signature.

Arsenal Face Strong Competition

The Gunners are already well aware of Maza’s qualities at club level, and an impressive World Cup campaign would only strengthen their belief that he could thrive in the Premier League. Arsenal’s recruitment team are understood to value his potential and versatility as they continue planning for the future.

Maza could be tempted by the opportunity to join Arsenal, recognising that a move to the Emirates would allow him to compete for one of the biggest clubs in world football. However, Arsenal may need to move quickly, as the report also identifies Manchester City and Liverpool as interested parties in the race to secure his signature.

There are also expected to be departures from the Emirates this summer, meaning Arsenal may have to generate funds through player sales before making additional signings to strengthen their squad ahead of the new campaign.

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