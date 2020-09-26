Arsenal will beat two giants if they finally secure their summer target

Arsenal has had a breakthrough in their bid to sign Houssem Aouar after he agreed to join the Gunners this summer, according to Telefoot.

If that is true, the Gunners will have beaten off competition from Juventus and Barcelona to land the 22-year-old.

The midfielder has been a target of the Gunners for some time now and Mikel Arteta had been keen to land him before the transfer window shuts.

He rose to prominence last season after helping Olympique Lyon to reach the semi-final of the Champions League.

One of the teams that they eliminated before reaching that far was Juventus and his performances in the games against the Old Lady caught their attention.

Barcelona has also considered a move for him as he continues to develop as one of the finest midfielders in the game.

The Catalans are currently overhauling their team as part of a rebuilding process under their new manager, Ronald Koeman.

Arsenal has, however, remained the suitor with the strongest interest in the midfielder, and both European giants haven’t made an offer yet even though he favours joining them, according to Telefoot.

Arsenal has had a fine transfer window and adding the Frenchman to their team will make this transfer window even more colourful.