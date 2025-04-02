Arsenal will challenge Liverpool to sign Premier League midfielder

Joao Gomes has emerged as one of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ standout players, and it is widely expected that the Brazilian midfielder will leave the club for a bigger team shortly. Over the last few months, Gomes has delivered a series of excellent performances, which have caught the attention of several top clubs in England. His talents have made him one of the most sought-after midfielders in the Premier League, and it seems that a move away from Wolves is inevitable.

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs keen on securing Gomes’ signature, as they plan to strengthen their squad with a significant overhaul at the end of the current season. The midfield is a particular area of concern for the Gunners, especially with the potential departures of Thomas Partey and Jorginho, both of whom are set to become free agents in the summer. As such, the club is prioritising the recruitment of a new, dynamic midfielder to bolster their options in the heart of the pitch.

Several midfielders have been linked with a move to the Emirates, and according to Caught Offside, Gomes is one of the most prominent names on Arsenal’s shopping list. His all-around performance has impressed the Gunners’ scouting team, who believe he could add quality and depth to their midfield. However, Arsenal are not the only club interested in the talented Brazilian.

The report also mentions that Liverpool have joined the race to sign Gomes, and they are serious contenders for his signature. With both Arsenal and Liverpool vying for his services, it seems that the battle for the midfielder could be fierce, with both clubs looking to strengthen their squads for the next season.

Gomes has been in outstanding form for Wolves, showcasing his ability to control the tempo of the game and contribute both defensively and offensively. His qualities would undoubtedly make Arsenal a stronger team, should they succeed in bringing him to the Emirates this summer. However, with Liverpool also showing strong interest, it is likely that the transfer fee for Gomes will be substantial, and Arsenal may turn their attention to his teammate Matheus Cunha as a more viable solution, albeit in a different role.

