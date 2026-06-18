Arsenal will challenge Premier League clubs for Sporting star

Ivan Fresneda has been linked with a move to Arsenal since breaking through at Real Valladolid, and the defender remains firmly on the club’s radar. However, interest in the Spaniard is not limited to the Gunners, with competition expected from elsewhere in the Premier League.

Over the last few seasons, Fresneda has established himself as one of the most highly regarded players in his position across Europe. His development has continued steadily, and the most recent campaign proved particularly important in his progression.

Arsenal Face Competition for Fresneda

The defender demonstrated that he can be trusted to strengthen a top team and showed greater maturity in his performances throughout the season. Those displays have convinced several clubs that he has the quality required to improve their squads.

Arsenal remain keen on the player as Mikel Arteta’s side continue their efforts to strengthen the group ahead of future challenges. The club are determined to maintain their progress and view talented young players as an important part of their recruitment strategy.

The Spaniard’s profile fits the type of player Arsenal have targeted in recent seasons, making him a logical option as they assess potential additions to the squad.

Premier League Rivals Also Interested

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal will have to overcome competition from Manchester City and Newcastle United if they hope to secure Fresneda’s signature.

Both clubs have reportedly added him to their transfer shortlists and consider him one of the most promising full-backs on the continent. Their interest could increase the difficulty of completing a deal, particularly if multiple clubs decide to pursue him during the same transfer window.

Sporting would prefer to retain the defender, but they understand that leading European clubs possess the financial resources required to make an attractive offer. As a result, keeping hold of him may prove challenging if interest intensifies.

Fresneda could also decide that the time is right to take the next step in his career and test himself at a higher level. With several major clubs monitoring his situation, there appears to be a strong possibility that he could leave Sporting this summer if the right opportunity presents itself.

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