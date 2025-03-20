Arsenal will compete with Liverpool to bring Europa League hero back to England

Ademola Lookman may not have established himself as a standout player in the Premier League, but he could have another opportunity to change that this summer.

The Nigeria international endured underwhelming spells in England earlier in his career, but he has since matured into a more complete player and is currently thriving at Atalanta. His impressive form in Serie A has attracted the attention of Arsenal, who are looking to strengthen their attacking options in a bid to compete for more trophies.

Lookman has proven his quality on the big stage, most notably scoring a hat-trick in the 2024 UEFA Europa League final. His performances have made him a player the Gunners could trust to significantly bolster their squad. With Atalanta reportedly open to cashing in on him at the end of the season, Arsenal have now entered the race for his signature.

According to Tutto Atalanta, the Gunners are prepared to compete with Liverpool, who also hold a strong interest in signing the forward. Lookman’s ability to perform in high-pressure situations and his versatility in attack make him an appealing option for top clubs looking to enhance their offensive firepower.

A return to England could also appeal to Lookman personally. Having been born in London, he may see another Premier League opportunity as a chance to prove himself in the country of his birth. If Arsenal make a concerted effort to secure his services, they could have a strong chance of bringing him back to the English top flight.

Lookman possesses pace, technical ability, and an eye for goal, all of which make him a formidable attacking threat. His ability to trouble defences and deliver in key moments would provide Mikel Arteta with an additional dimension in attack.

As Arsenal look to add depth and quality to their squad, signing Lookman could be a smart move. However, with competition from Liverpool and potentially other clubs, they will need to act decisively to win the race for his signature.

