Arsenal will compete with Manchester United for Portuguese winger

When a winger registers eight goals and 11 assists in just 26 league appearances, top clubs across the world will inevitably take notice.

This is precisely the case for Sporting CP’s Francisco Trincão, whose impressive performances have now placed him firmly on Arsenal’s radar.

The Portuguese star has been regarded as one of his country’s most exciting talents for some time, and his recent form has only reinforced his reputation. Arsenal are eager to add more goals to their squad as they look to strengthen their attack ahead of next season. Their primary objective is to build a team capable of climbing to the top of the league and improving their attacking options will be crucial to achieving that goal.

While many Arsenal fans are fixated on the club signing a prolific striker, the Gunners are also expected to target other attacking reinforcements. Adding a versatile forward like Trincão would provide them with greater depth and attacking flexibility.

According to Mirror Football, Arsenal has been tracking Trincão for several months and has expressed a strong interest in securing his signature. However, they are not the only Premier League side keen on the winger. The report states that Manchester United and Newcastle United are also monitoring him closely, meaning Arsenal will need to fend off competition from both clubs if they wish to bring him to the Emirates.

Trincão’s performances for Sporting CP have been outstanding, and given his skill set, it would not be surprising to see him make the switch to the Premier League in the near future. He is a technically gifted player with excellent dribbling ability, creativity, and an eye for goal—qualities that would make him a valuable asset in English football.

His versatility also makes him an attractive prospect, as he is capable of playing across multiple attacking positions. This would give Arsenal more tactical options and provide Mikel Arteta with additional firepower in the final third.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Arsenal’s interest in Trincão will likely intensify. However, with strong competition from rival clubs, securing his signature will not be straightforward. The coming months will be crucial as the Gunners look to finalise their attacking reinforcements.

