Arsenal will contact Madrid over prolonging Odegaard stay

Arsenal has been impressed by the contributions of Martin Odegaard and the Gunners want him to remain with them for more than his current spell.

After struggling for game time at Real Madrid in the first half of the season, the Norwegian moved to Arsenal in the last transfer window.

The Gunners signed him despite having Emile Smith Rowe making waves in their team and not everyone thought he would do well.

Mikel Arteta always liked him and has consistently fielded the former Real Sociedad loanee.

He has repaid the faith and has two goals in his last two games for the Gunners.

Mail Sport says Arsenal has seen enough to consider keeping him beyond this season and they will soon open talks with Real Madrid.

They are interested in a permanent move for him, but if that isn’t possible, they will instead sign him on loan for the next campaign.

The report adds that Real Madrid needs money to sign a top star this summer as they continue to be linked with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

This means that they might consider Arsenal’s offer to land Odegaard permanently.

The midfielder has enjoyed his time in London and the Gunners will be confident that he will be happy to remain with them.