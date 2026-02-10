Arsenal will continue Chelsea obsession if new rumours are true

Arsenal have a history of signing former Chelsea players, with several having moved directly from the Blues to the Emirates Stadium over the years. While some of those transfers have been successful, others have failed to meet expectations, which has often divided opinion among supporters. Mikel Arteta experienced similar resistance when he pushed to sign Noni Madueke during the summer transfer window. Although the Englishman has since established himself as a key member of the squad, that success does not automatically mean fans would welcome another move for a current or former Chelsea player.

Despite this scepticism, Arsenal continue to assess players based on quality, suitability, and performance rather than past affiliations. The club’s recruitment strategy focuses on improving the squad, and emotional responses from supporters are not expected to dictate transfer decisions. As a result, Arsenal remain open to targeting players with previous links to Chelsea if they believe the individual can raise the team’s level.

Arsenal Interest Grows

Another former Chelsea player has now emerged as a potential target. A report from Tuttomercatoweb claims that Arsenal are interested in signing AC Milan attacker Christian Pulisic. The American has been in excellent form for the Italian side and has established himself as one of their most influential players. His consistent performances and attacking output have reportedly attracted attention from several clubs.

According to the report, multiple Premier League teams are monitoring Pulisic’s situation, with Arsenal currently among those considering a move. His ability to operate across the front line and his experience at the highest level are seen as qualities that could strengthen Arteta’s squad as they continue to compete on multiple fronts.

Potential Return to England

Pulisic is believed to be open to a return to the Premier League, where he previously spent time at Chelsea. During his spell in England, he gained valuable experience and showed flashes of his attacking potential, which Arsenal now view as an asset. The Gunners reportedly consider him an ideal addition who could enhance their attacking options and provide depth and quality in key areas.

While no decision has been made, Arsenal’s interest highlights their continued ambition to improve the squad. Any potential move would be evaluated on footballing merit alone, as the club remains focused on building a team capable of sustaining success regardless of a player’s past club connections.