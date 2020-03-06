Arsenal will cost any potential buyer at least £2 billion

Arsenal valued at a massive £2 billion by French Ligue 1 team owner.

Arsenal has struggled under the leadership of the Kroenke family recently and Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote has claimed that he would be buying the club in the next few years.

He has, however, not established contact with Kroenke at the moment and he may not want to now that he has been given an indication of how much buying the Gunners will cost.

That is because Nice owner, Bob Ratcliffe revealed that every team has a price in the Premier League and he went on to reveal how much a potential buyer would need to land Arsenal.

According to Team Talk, the Gunners could be available for a whopping £2 billion, if Ratcliffe is right.

“‘They’re all for sale,’ said Bob Ratcliffe as quoted by Team Talk. While he claimed a move for a lower team in the Premier League would cost between “£150 million and £350 million.”

Arsenal’s current owners have never indicated that they want to sell the Premier League side.

The current poor form of the team has caused fans to call for them to sell up and leave but Kroenke has never said he would sell the team and the American could remain interested in staying on as the club’s owner even when Dangote makes contact with him to sell.

However, if results do not improve on the pitch and the club continues to lose money then anything is possible. You have to hope so anyway.