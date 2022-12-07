Arsenal will do all they can to land Serie A midfielder in January

Arsenal has a longstanding interest in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as the Serbian enters the final year of his contract at Lazio.

He has developed into one of the best midfielders in the world at the Italian club and they have always priced him out of a move away from Rome.

However, his current deal expires at the end of next season and they are struggling to get him to sign a new agreement, which is an encouragement to Arsenal and other sides looking to buy him.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals the Gunners are one club who believes he can do a job for them and they could speed up their interest in him.

The same report claims they plan to land him in January and will do all they can to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Milinkovic-Savic is one of the finest midfielders in Europe and we will get better if we add him to our squad in January.

We have been linked with a move for Youri Tielemans and Douglas Luiz as well. However, Milinkovic-Savic seems to be better than both PL stars.

But he will be the most expensive option, so we must spend a lot of money to add him to our squad.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Saka discusses Jesus, Southgate, Mbappe et al ahead of the big game against France

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids