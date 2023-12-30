Arsenal will entertain offers for three England stars in January

Arsenal is working on making changes to their squad in the next transfer window, including both incoming and outgoing players.

As they vie for the league title, the Gunners recognise the need to continually strengthen their squad for increased competitiveness.

In January, they have an opportunity to enhance the quality of their squad, and it might entail selling players to fund new acquisitions.

In light of this, Arsenal has reportedly made three England stars available for transfer away from the Emirates.

According to a report on Mirror Football, Arsenal is open to selling Emile Smith Rowe, Aaron Ramsdale, and Eddie Nketiah if they receive attractive offers.

All three players have been on the fringes of the squad this season and are deemed dispensable.

Arsenal is now willing to part ways with them to bring in replacements and bolster their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have to offload these players to raise funds and create room for newer players to join the squad.

They have been in our group for long enough, but we have to move them on and make room for better players.

