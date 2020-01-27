Just before our FA Cup clash against Bournemouth this evening, the draw for the 5th round was completed and it’s been revealed that we’ll be facing a trip to Portsmouth if we can get a win tonight.

Take a look at our lineup for our tie with Eddie Howe’s side here, promising youngsters Eddie Nketiah and Joe Willock have been given an opportunity to shine.

BT Sport are certainly confident of our chances against Bournemouth, as their official tweet after the draw wrote ‘Portsmouth vs Arsenal’ as though it’s set in stone that we’ll be beating the Cherries.

The final tie! Porstmouth 🆚 Arsenalhttps://t.co/7KeyQbYJd2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 27, 2020

Maybe their just big fans of Mikel Arteta – can you blame them?

We’ve been massively successful in the FA Cup – winning England’s prized cup competition a record 13 times. Our last triumph came at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Our supporters must ignore BT Sport’s slight blunder, Bournemouth should be no pushovers this evening.

The Cherries usually show a fairly good account of themselves against us and the side will be hoping to build some much-needed momentum with a win tonight to help with their battle to escape relegation.