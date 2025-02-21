Arsenal will face PSV in the last 16 of Champions League

The draw for the Champions League last 16 has been made, and Arsenal now know who their opponents will be.

The Gunners have been drawn against Dutch giants PSV and, while on paper that looks favourable, it will be far from a walk in the park. It will be a tough two-legged affair, as Juventus will no doubt testify to after being dumped out of the play-offs at the hands of last season’s Dutch champions.

Arsenal also now know who their potential quarter-final and semi-final opponents could be, but there is no point focusing on what could be before Mikel Arteta’s men have taken care of their Dutch opponents.

As we all know, Arsenal qualified directly for the last 16 and did not need to go through the play-off stages, unlike PSV, who had to take care of a resurgent Juventus side and they did just that, against the odds.

PSV had lost the first leg in Turin, which was their second defeat this season against Juve. However, there were no mental hangovers, and in front of their own fans, they overturned the first-leg deficit to dump the Italian giants out of the competition.

Arsenal are obviously more than good enough to defeat PSV, but history has taught us that it would be foolhardy to assume victory is just a case of turning up. Arsenal must be on top of their game and not allow complacency or arrogance to take hold.

Both clubs have huge home crowds, and PSV fans are known for their passion, acting as a 12th man for their team. Arteta will expect the same from Arsenal fans at the Emirates.

In conclusion, the path to European glory is known, and Arsenal are now fully aware of what they must do to reach the Champions League final in Munich.