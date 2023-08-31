Arsenal will face Sevilla in Champions League draw

Arsenal has not participated in the Champions League for seven years and has therefore missed out on the group stage draw for a significant period of time, well, that ended today.

The draw for this season’s Champions League has now been made in Monaco and what an interesting draw it has proved to be for the Gunners.

Arsenal was drawn in Group B and this is the group in full

Sevilla

Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven

Lens

The exact match dates and locations will be announced at a later date.

That is certainly an interesting draw and to some degree, a tricky one for Arsenal. However, you have to think that Mikel Arteta will navigate the lads into the next stage of the competition.

