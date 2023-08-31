Arsenal will face Sevilla in Champions League draw

Arsenal has not participated in the Champions League for seven years and has therefore missed out on the group stage draw for a significant period of time, well, that ended today.
The draw for this season’s Champions League has now been made in Monaco and what an interesting draw it has proved to be for the Gunners.
Arsenal was drawn in Group B and this is the group in full
Sevilla
Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven
Lens
The exact match dates and locations will be announced at a later date.
That is certainly an interesting draw and to some degree, a tricky one for Arsenal. However, you have to think that Mikel Arteta will navigate the lads into the next stage of the competition.
Let us know in the comments below what you think about the draw and what are Arsenal’s chances of progressing to the knockout stages.
At least their is a chance arsenal will progress from this group unless Arteta does is usually unnecessary tinkering.
Interesting draw and potentially quite tricky. If MA has this squad settled sooner than later we might have a good chance of progressing. But that group is capable of an upset if we don’t start scoring more goals and stop conceding sloppy goals too.
This is the simplest group j think
No, City get the easiest group as usual..
It will be a hell of a ride for Newcastle in group F
Paris Saint Germain
Borusia Dortmund
AC Milan
Newcastle
” To some degree , a tricky draw for Arsenal.”
Pray what degree is THAT then MARTIN?
ZERO DEGREE PERHAPS?!
ITS A RELATIVE DODDLE AND YOU KNOW IT, JUST AS WE ALL DO.
A good a draw as Arsenal would have wished. Servilla, along with Feyenord and Benfica, were the seeded teams I prayed we meet. And I got my wish.
So, yes, COYG111
But one has to be weary of PSV. Remember we were in the same group with them in last year’s Europa League, and they beat Arsenal.
Good draw, one of the best we could have gotten. PSV beat us last season only since we played a second-tier team. With our first team, we should easily win, and against Lens as well. Sevilla is tougher but not so bad considering the alternatives, and would be a good practice for the next round. I was afraid of a group-of-death scenario that would have stretched us badly.
There’s no easy groups but there are easier groups than others.
With all respect to the other teams, if we can’t get out this group we have no business being in the UCL.