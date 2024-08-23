Arsenal will focus on another Euro 2024 winner after sealing move for Merino

Arsenal is close to completing a move for Mikel Merino, and he might not be the last player to join them before this transfer window closes.

Last summer, Arsenal acted swiftly in the transfer market, securing signings early on. However, they have been more deliberate this year, with Riccardo Calafiori being their only signing so far.

The Italian is a solid addition to the squad, and they are now on the verge of adding Merino. After that, Arsenal plans to shift their focus to his national teammate, Nico Williams.

The Spanish winger was one of the standout performers for his country during their Euro 2024 victory, attracting interest from several top clubs.

Barcelona has tried but failed to secure his signature this summer, but Arsenal remains undeterred.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, once Arsenal finalises the Merino deal, they will turn their attention to Williams. The Gunners are aware of his release clause, and the report claims they are willing to pay the £50 million required to trigger it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Williams is one of the best players in Europe now and will certainly make us a better team, but we have to convince him to join us before we trigger his release clause. Otherwise, he could still reject us.

