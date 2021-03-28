Arsenal will get discount if they make move for La Liga star

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Nabil Fekir in the next transfer window.

The Frenchman has been on their radar for some time now and this summer might be the perfect time for them to land him.

The midfielder is looking to finally join a top team after time in Spain with Real Betis.

He has reportedly changed representatives in anticipation of leaving La Liga in the summer.

Arsenal has identified him as a possible signing if they cannot get Martin Odegaard for another campaign.

Recent reports suggested that Arsenal will struggle to land him because of his £77 million release clause at the Seville-based side.

However, Goal reports that Betis is currently struggling financially due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and that will force them to sell him on a cheap.

The report says the Gunners can get their man for as low as £26m.

That fee wouldn’t be too much to pay, but Arsenal’s first choice remains to keep hold of Odegaard for another campaign and they will work to get that sorted before looking to sign Fekir.

The former Lyon midfielder has 6 assists and 3 goals from 25 La Liga matches this season.