Andrea Berta faces a number of significant responsibilities at Arsenal, and among the most pressing is securing the long-term future of Bukayo Saka. While there is currently no indication that the England international wishes to leave the club, his consistent performances and status as a key figure in the squad mean that retaining his services must remain a top priority.

Saka is widely regarded as a player with the potential to spend his entire career at one club, drawing comparisons to iconic figures such as Steven Gerrard. However, this potential longevity should not lead to any sense of complacency on the part of Arsenal’s management.

The club has reportedly begun discussions aimed at extending his contract, and, according to Give Me Sport, positive progress is being made. Although the financial terms of the proposed deal remain undisclosed, it is understood that Saka’s contribution to the team has positioned him to become one of the club’s highest earners.

Given his importance to Mikel Arteta’s tactical setup and overall strategy, the expectation is that Berta will take the lead in formalising the new agreement in the coming months. The manager and the club’s hierarchy are fully aligned in their view that securing Saka’s future is essential for maintaining momentum and continuity.

Saka continues to play a pivotal role in Arsenal’s pursuit of success, particularly in European competitions. His influence in the Champions League campaign has further reinforced his value, and it is believed that as long as the club continues to compete for major honours, he will see no reason to explore opportunities elsewhere.

From a strategic standpoint, ensuring that a cornerstone of the team feels valued, both professionally and financially, is not just a retention measure, but a clear signal of ambition. In modern football, where talent is constantly courted by top clubs across the continent, tying down a player of Saka’s calibre sends a strong message about Arsenal’s intentions.