Arsenal will have a new highest earner on their team soon

Andrea Berta faces a number of significant responsibilities at Arsenal, and among the most pressing is securing the long-term future of Bukayo Saka. While there is currently no indication that the England international wishes to leave the club, his consistent performances and status as a key figure in the squad mean that retaining his services must remain a top priority.
Saka is widely regarded as a player with the potential to spend his entire career at one club, drawing comparisons to iconic figures such as Steven Gerrard. However, this potential longevity should not lead to any sense of complacency on the part of Arsenal’s management.
The club has reportedly begun discussions aimed at extending his contract, and, according to Give Me Sport, positive progress is being made. Although the financial terms of the proposed deal remain undisclosed, it is understood that Saka’s contribution to the team has positioned him to become one of the club’s highest earners.
Given his importance to Mikel Arteta’s tactical setup and overall strategy, the expectation is that Berta will take the lead in formalising the new agreement in the coming months. The manager and the club’s hierarchy are fully aligned in their view that securing Saka’s future is essential for maintaining momentum and continuity.
Saka continues to play a pivotal role in Arsenal’s pursuit of success, particularly in European competitions. His influence in the Champions League campaign has further reinforced his value, and it is believed that as long as the club continues to compete for major honours, he will see no reason to explore opportunities elsewhere.
From a strategic standpoint, ensuring that a cornerstone of the team feels valued, both professionally and financially, is not just a retention measure, but a clear signal of ambition. In modern football, where talent is constantly courted by top clubs across the continent, tying down a player of Saka’s calibre sends a strong message about Arsenal’s intentions.
Saliba’s contract should be prioritized also at this moment. Every contract should include an option to extend by 1 year. It’s what many clubs fo now
Saka and his representatives along with Saliba will be looking at what the club have given Arteta and Havertz ,a danger of (better)players leaving if they are not given a contract on par at least with those 2 said highest earners ,which leaves us again with players on stupid wages which in turn then puts us in a difficult position on new signings.
Not sure how the club was so stupid to give those contracts to a mediocre player and a manager that as not earned it .
If you look at the wages being paid by the other big clubs in the Premier League,then those kinds of wages are about right. Arsenal has one of the lowest wage bills among the big six clubs. Even if Havertz wasn’t given those wages,the representatives of Saka and Saliba or any star who joins are bound to ask for these kinds of wages because that is what players of their caliber are earning at other clubs. For context, players like Rashford,Grealish,Casemiro earn more than Havertz let alone Saka.
I’m not looking at wages paid at other teams (not sure why I would )
Wages paid for said 2 employees have now set a precedent for incoming or existing players ,which in turn will have a knock on effect regarding future transfers .
Looks like our manager as got rid of the high wages but took a tidy sum for himself .
I’m looking at wages offered by rival teams to gauge what is generally paid to a certain caliber of players. This way I can tell if our players are underpaid or overpaid.Also if we can’t offer competitive wages,there’s nothing stopping our players from joining our rivals if they can pay more-it has happened in the past.
As for Arteta wages, I think the fact that he is one the longest serving managers is reflected in his wages. The longer you work in the same organization,the more contract renewal cylcles and with each cycle comes a raise. It’s just how contract renewals work. This is why Diego Simione who is one of longest serving managers in Europe’s top five leagues, is also the highest paid,despite not having the largest trophy haul.
Top players demand top dollars whether we like it or not, it is what is.
Football careers are typically short compared to other professions, with players often retiring in their 30s or early 40s limiting their earnings potential.
What we must always ensure that value for money is attain