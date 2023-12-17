Arsenal will have a new Nuno Tavares problem in 2024

Nuno Tavares moved on loan to Nottingham Forest before the end of the last transfer window, with Arsenal hoping that he would get regular game time at the City Ground.

However, that has not been the case, as he has missed the matchday squad in the last few weeks, which is surprising.

Last season, he started a loan spell at Olympique Marseille before falling off the radar.

His decline has continued at Forest, and he is also not good enough to play for the Gunners regularly, if at all.

Nottingham Forest News reveals that he is certainly returning to Arsenal in 2024.

This means the Gunners must try to get a new buyer for him, something they did not expect to be their business again.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares has failed to make the grade in the Premier League and we have to try our best to ensure he leaves when he returns.

His options could be limited to another loan spell away from the club, but we could also offer a club outside the Premier League a discount to sign him permanently.

Tavares will be an extra problem for us in the summer, and we need to start planning his departure before the term ends.

