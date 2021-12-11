Arsenal will have a problem with this player again next month claims report

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was desperate to leave Arsenal in the summer when Everton wanted to sign him.

He eventually remained at the club after Mikel Arteta assured him he would be an important part of his plans.

However, that hasn’t been the case so far, with the midfielder now just a squad member at the Emirates.

The forced absences of some players above him in the pecking order has seen Arteta hand him a few chances at the club.

However, it hasn’t been enough and The Daily Mail reports that the lack of opportunities he is getting at the club irritates him.

The report says the former West Brom loanee will likely push for a move away from the club again next month.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Maitland Niles remains one of the most important squad members at the Emirates and we simply have to keep him.

Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny will be away from the club in January as they partake in AFCON for their respective nations.

In their absence, the Englishman will get playing time, but he might feel he needs more than that and could still force a move away from the Emirates.

