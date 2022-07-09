Arsenal will have ‘really good summer’ if they land these two targets

Former Gunner Alan Smith has claimed that Arsenal’s summer transfer window will have been ‘really good’ if they can land both Youri Tielemans and Lisandro Martinez.

We have already moved to bring in Fabio Vieira, Gabriel Jesus, Marquinhos and Matt Turner this summer, and currently seem to be showing no signs of slowing down after attempting to sign Raphinha and Lisandro Martinez, while we are also believed to be in the market for a central midfielder.

Former forward Smith claims that adding both Leicester’s Tielemans and Ajax’s Lisandro would be the making of a ‘really good summer’.

“Tielemans is an excellent player, and hopefully Arsenal can get that one over the line because they’ve been linked with him for a long time,” Smith is quoted by the Leicester Mercury as stating.

“I’m sure they’ve been talking to Leicester and to the player’s agent for a long time as well. So that one would be a big boost.

“Raphinha looks dead in the water, and that’s a shame, but if they can get Tielemans and (Lisandro) Martinez – on top of their other signings – that’s a really good summer.”

Our squad appears to be building nicely at present, but there is certain players that we need to be looking to shift also. Nicolas Pepe’s time at the Emirates is surely coming to an end, and a replacement for him in the squad should also be on the agenda to really complete the squad for me.

How many more first-team or squad signings do you think we need to complete the squad?