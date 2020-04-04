Arsenal will have to battle three La Liga sides to keep hold of Dani Ceballos

Arsenal faces a major battle in their bid to bring back Dani Ceballos next season.

Despite having an up-and-down season at the Emirates, the Gunners have still been impressed enough to want him back after this campaign.

He has also been quoted as claiming he would be more than happy to be back here after his loan spell but reports from Spain claim that it won’t be straight forward for the Gunners.

The report in Marca claims that three Spanish teams are watching his development and all of them are willing to make him an important member of their first team next season.

These clubs are Valencia, Sevilla and Real Betis. He was close to returning to Spain in the January transfer window with Valencia waiting in the wings to make him a member of their squad.

He, however, decided against moving and he has won back a place in the Arsenal starting XI before the suspension of the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta has made him an important member of his first team and the boss would be hoping that he can convince his compatriot to give the Premier League one more season.

If Arsenal does lose Ceballos it would be a shame but it would not be the end of the world, he has made little impact in all honesty.