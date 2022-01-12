Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal will have to battle to keep Xhaka at the Emirates once again

AS Roma battled hard to sign Granit Xhaka from Arsenal in the summer, but the Gunners kept him.

The club’s former captain eventually signed a new deal tying him to the Emirates for a few more years.

Roma had failed to meet Arsenal’s asking price at the time and one would think they would give up on signing him, considering he now has a new long-term agreement.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case with a new report claiming he is still a target of Jose Mourinho.

La Gazzetta claims the former Tottenham manager remains keen to work with the Switzerland international and could return to sign him again at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been a key member of the Arsenal team since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

The midfielder is one player you can count on to make an avoidable mistake in any game, but he is still very influential at the club.

Arteta would likely fight against him leaving again in the summer, but a good offer could tempt Arsenal into selling, especially if a replacement is available.

It would be interesting to see how much Roma would offer for the former Borussia Monchengladbach man.

Posted by

Tags Granit Xhaka

7 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. DaJuhi says:
    January 12, 2022 at 5:13 pm

    Its funny how our players seem to be in huge demand when our squad is already extremely thin?!

    Reply
  2. Gunnermark says:
    January 12, 2022 at 5:14 pm

    For crying out loud just get shot of him cash or free get him off the books bring in Thomas Lemar for exchange for torreria plus little cash and bring gelson Martin’s from Monaco same speed as Douglas Costa FFS arsenal that’s the 2 wi need, we don’t need strikers we have Martinelli and saka super stars in the making as the get older but for Christ sakes don’t buy Ollie Watkins omg going back the way if we get him. COYG

    Reply
    1. DaJuhi says:
      January 12, 2022 at 5:22 pm

      Lemar and Gelson Martins? Oh my Lord.. did we travel to 2019 suddenly?

      Reply
      1. ACE says:
        January 12, 2022 at 5:31 pm

        🤣🤣

        Reply
  3. ACE says:
    January 12, 2022 at 5:19 pm

    Trust the process yet MA isn’t willing to remove
    his lips from Xhaka’s backside while the likes of
    Bruno G, Bissouma, Youri Tielemans, Renato
    Sanchez and Denis Zakaria are ALL AVAILABLE
    in this window.

    Can’t wait to see that Xhaka(if he’s available) Sambi
    partnership against Spuds.

    SMMFH over and over

    Reply
  4. Silentstan says:
    January 12, 2022 at 5:45 pm

    I dont think we will battle at all.

    Reply
  5. Reggie says:
    January 12, 2022 at 6:03 pm

    “Roma battled hard to get xhaka” No they didn’t, offering 8 mil tops is not battling hard. They battled that hard, they wouldnt go to 12 mil.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs