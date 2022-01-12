Arsenal will have to battle to keep Xhaka at the Emirates once again

AS Roma battled hard to sign Granit Xhaka from Arsenal in the summer, but the Gunners kept him.

The club’s former captain eventually signed a new deal tying him to the Emirates for a few more years.

Roma had failed to meet Arsenal’s asking price at the time and one would think they would give up on signing him, considering he now has a new long-term agreement.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case with a new report claiming he is still a target of Jose Mourinho.

La Gazzetta claims the former Tottenham manager remains keen to work with the Switzerland international and could return to sign him again at the end of this season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka has been a key member of the Arsenal team since Mikel Arteta became the club’s manager.

The midfielder is one player you can count on to make an avoidable mistake in any game, but he is still very influential at the club.

Arteta would likely fight against him leaving again in the summer, but a good offer could tempt Arsenal into selling, especially if a replacement is available.

It would be interesting to see how much Roma would offer for the former Borussia Monchengladbach man.