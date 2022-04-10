Arsenal will have to battle Tottenham for £60million Premier League star

Arsenal will face competition from Tottenham for the signature of James Maddison in the summer as they reignite their interest in the England international.

Maddison has been a long-term target of the Gunners and they signed Martin Odegaard instead of the Leicester City midfielder in the last summer transfer window.

He has been in top form for the Foxes in this campaign, and now Arsenal wants him again.

However, The Sun claims Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte, is also a fan of the former Norwich City player.

The Italian has asked his employers to sign Maddison, and they will now compete for his signature.

The report claims Leicester might sell him so that they can fund the improvement of other parts of their team.

They have now placed a £60million valuation on his signature. Arsenal could pay that fee if they make him a priority, but Spurs will not allow them to sign him without a fight.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Maddison will bring undoubted quality to our squad if he moves to the Emirates in the summer.

We currently have a group of young attacking midfielders, but Maddison is more mature than Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard.

He could become our main man and the other two will learn from him as a teammate and a member of the same dressing room.

