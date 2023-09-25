Arsenal will have to beat Man City AND Liverpool to win the title

This weekend was crucial in the Premier League title battle. Looking at the league table at the end of Match Day 6 action, Manchester City and Liverpool have carved themselves out as clubs that we, the Gunners, would have to beat to win the league title.

Manchester City proved they are the real deal this weekend, as they maintained their perfect start to the season with a 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, despite playing the second half of that game with 10 men after Rodri was sent off at the start of the second half.

After beating West Ham 3-1 to make it 5 straight league wins, Liverpool hasn’t dropped a point since dropping two in their season opener 1-1 draw against Chelsea. You can’t look at the Reds’ current form and claim they’re relying on luck. They’re back to their best

On our part, we hoped to win the North London derby but fell short, drawing 2-2. Nevertheless, in our upcoming Premier League games, we should strive to go on a long winning streak, possibly capitalising on Manchester City and Liverpool dropping points.

As Paul Merson recently stated on Sky Sports, it is now clear who we have to beat to win the Premier League title when he says that, aside from us, Liverpool can also beat Man City to win the league title, but he notes the Reds have flaws that could be exposed when they visit the Etihad and come to play us at the Emirates.

Merson said, “Liverpool and Arsenal are the only contenders for Manchester City this season. Liverpool were poor against Wolves first half, really poor. But they came out in the second half and blew Wolves away. The problem is, you can’t be doing that against the better teams.

“You don’t want to be going to the Emirates or the Etihad and playing like that; the game would be all over in the first half. You’ve just got to stick with Man City for as long as you can. Every game that goes by, you have to make sure you’re three points away from them, tops.”

We need to redeem ourselves after a sad end to last season by giving our utmost to win the league this season. We now know who we must defeat in the title race.

Now the question is whether we will be strong enough to defeat them when we meet or whether we will rely on us being superior and the results going our way. We can’t rely on luck. Defeating Liverpool and Manchester City in the league this season when we play them is something we have to do.

There’s no other way.

Darren N

