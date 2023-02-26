Arsenal will have to beat Premier League giants for Declan Rice

Arsenal is reportedly leading the race for Declan Rice ahead of the summer transfer window.

The midfielder has been one of the best men in his position in the Premier League for some time now, so other clubs have been watching him.

Arsenal developed an interest in him for some time as the Gunners seek to continue bolstering their squad and they have been encouraged by reports that he will leave the Hammers.

However, Football Insider reports that Arsenal faces competition from Chelsea and Manchester City for his signature.

The Premier League duo also need depth in their squads and believes Rice can provide it if they add him to the group.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The interest from Chelsea and City should worry us, but if we win the league, we automatically become the club most players want to join and that should be our target for now.

Rice will be spoilt for choice, but he is a London boy who wants to play in the Champions League, so we can help him achieve his goal while staying close to his family and friends.

It would be challenging to pull off the transfer, but we can add the midfielder to our group if we work hard on the deal.

