Arsenal will have to dramatically improve to get past Bayern Munich

Remember when we were celebrating beating Porto on penalties? Understandably the Emirates let out a sigh of relief. Rightfully the whole club reflected on being back at this level and how far we had fallen.

I wrote though as Mikel Arteta went around embracing his players, that our manager would have known that his team will have to dramatically improve to get to the Champions League Final.

That’s not a criticism, more acknowledgement of where we are at in our ‘process’. We have a young squad so naturally there will be times where our inexperience is apparent.

We have readers who think the definition of a supporter is to write everything is perfect about the badge they love. The grief I received for suggesting Eddie Nketiah is not good enough for the standards we are trying to compete with, or that evidently Smith Rowe is not trusted.

I notice none came on Tuesday night as we chased a winner.

When the draw for the last 16 was made Porto was viewed as a favourable outcome. Gooners pointed to their domestic form in contrast to ours and targeted a 40-year Pepe in defence.

Yet, it was Pepe’s knowledge and game management which so nearly was the difference. Over the two legs the Portuguese side were the ones with a clear game plan and were allowed to put that plan into action.

Not because they player for player were superior but simply in terms of knockout football in Europe, this isn’t their first picnic.

I saw the same signs last night.

The opposition dismissed because they are not going to lift the Bundesliga, their boss leaving in the summer, the pressure on them to win the CL to save their season.

A section of our fanbase were predicting a 3-0 or 4-0 win. Arrogance? Naivety? Or both?

In reality Bayern are European royalty who’s spine have knowledge of being on this stage every year. The majority have the habit of winning silverware.

Like the last round, which was the difference.

It’s not a coincidence that this was the one evening that we were giving the ball away or rushing in possession. The timing is not unique that suddenly defensively we looked nervous.

As the pressure increases should we be shocked that bad habits of 12 months ago were creeping in? At 1-0 then 1-1, we pushed bodies forward like it was the last seconds of the whole tie.

David Raya made another high-profile error … that’s about 7 he’s made now.

While our coach showed he was thinking with emotion. Just because Havertz has not been rubbish doesn’t justify his price tag. For 60 million and one of the highest earners, I want more then not being rubbish.

He should not be starting as our sole striker in a QFinals? Jesus used more imagination within mins of coming on then the German did all match.

Bayern Munich are used to playing at this point of the competition with a league title in the bag or the very least involved in the conversation.

Having to lift UEFA ultimate prize to rescue their campaign is unfamiliar territory. In Germany, their own fans and the media have scrutinised them.

So, to come to North London with zero fans and get a draw is a fantastic result.

Their record at the Allianz Arena in Europe is sensational.

Our dressing room is filled with youth who never been this far. For Bayern, it’s not their first barbecue.

I’ll repeat what I said after Porto….

The Gunners have to play better to get to Wembley.

Dan Smith

