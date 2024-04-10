Arsenal will have to dramatically improve to get past Bayern Munich

Remember when we were celebrating beating Porto on penalties? Understandably the Emirates let out a sigh of relief. Rightfully the whole club reflected on being back at this level and how far we had fallen.
I wrote though as Mikel Arteta went around embracing his players, that our manager would have known that his team will have to dramatically improve to get to the Champions League Final.
That’s not a criticism, more acknowledgement of where we are at in our ‘process’. We have a young squad so naturally there will be times where our inexperience is apparent.
We have readers who think the definition of a supporter is to write everything is perfect about the badge they love. The grief I received for suggesting Eddie Nketiah is not good enough for the standards we are trying to compete with, or that evidently Smith Rowe is not trusted.
I notice none came on Tuesday night as we chased a winner.
When the draw for the last 16 was made Porto was viewed as a favourable outcome. Gooners pointed to their domestic form in contrast to ours and targeted a 40-year Pepe in defence.
Yet, it was Pepe’s knowledge and game management which so nearly was the difference. Over the two legs the Portuguese side were the ones with a clear game plan and were allowed to put that plan into action.
Not because they player for player were superior but simply in terms of knockout football in Europe, this isn’t their first picnic.
I saw the same signs last night.
The opposition dismissed because they are not going to lift the Bundesliga, their boss leaving in the summer, the pressure on them to win the CL to save their season.
A section of our fanbase were predicting a 3-0 or 4-0 win. Arrogance? Naivety? Or both?
In reality Bayern are European royalty who’s spine have knowledge of being on this stage every year. The majority have the habit of winning silverware.
Like the last round, which was the difference.
It’s not a coincidence that this was the one evening that we were giving the ball away or rushing in possession. The timing is not unique that suddenly defensively we looked nervous.
As the pressure increases should we be shocked that bad habits of 12 months ago were creeping in? At 1-0 then 1-1, we pushed bodies forward like it was the last seconds of the whole tie.
David Raya made another high-profile error … that’s about 7 he’s made now.
While our coach showed he was thinking with emotion. Just because Havertz has not been rubbish doesn’t justify his price tag. For 60 million and one of the highest earners, I want more then not being rubbish.
He should not be starting as our sole striker in a QFinals? Jesus used more imagination within mins of coming on then the German did all match.
Bayern Munich are used to playing at this point of the competition with a league title in the bag or the very least involved in the conversation.
Having to lift UEFA ultimate prize to rescue their campaign is unfamiliar territory. In Germany, their own fans and the media have scrutinised them.
So, to come to North London with zero fans and get a draw is a fantastic result.
Their record at the Allianz Arena in Europe is sensational.
Our dressing room is filled with youth who never been this far. For Bayern, it’s not their first barbecue.
I’ll repeat what I said after Porto….
The Gunners have to play better to get to Wembley.
Dan Smith
Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now
Of course, the lack of experience and performances in knockout matches of the Champions League led to yesterday’s performance…however, this could also be seen in the matches against Porto.The issue is whether Arteta can take their fear off their feet…it’s only psychological. If so, qualifying with this Bayern would be an easy task, if not, let’s play like yesterday, especially in Defensive function, they’ll just be shut out by the worst Bayern in forty years…a team that hasn’t conceded a goal in the Premier League for so long, they’re holding City to zero Away from home, it’s not a small thing…and for the same team to look like, against this year’s miserable Bayern, a Conference team, it’s not normal. I think Arteta doesn’t approach the psychological well Piece these matches. He had to try in the matches with Porto and also with Bayern to convince them that we are not the favorite in any case. Because another Premier League Champions league. We have fourteen years to get to where we are, so guys throw away the favorite title they gave us. They are crazy, we don’t even compare to the performances The German giants in this competition. They are the favorites because of performances, and if we can do it, it will be an overachievement. I have never read anything like that. Obviously he never had either. performances after performances at this level..In conclusion coach and team are completely inexperienced in Champions league knockout games…and should with statements of this style be expelled The title of the favorite and to charge it to the opponent … and at the same time to the world. This would be the secret to better performances because the stress would fluctuate at very, very low levels where So the team would also be much closer to their standards.
“the standards we are trying to compete with”
I think it’s been abundantly made clear that the league is the focus, not any of the cups. Arteta week probably be happy crashing out of UCL as he was with FA cup and Carabeo and Europa league etc.
Our squad just doesn’t have the debth or budget to win a cup. Whether we like it or not, this is the standard for now…
Arteta did well but the players were very nervous resulting in two goals and the third one could have been given as well if the ref decided otherwise.The only mistake was to play Harvetz in such a fast paced match. Tomiyasu thrives in such matches.
Certainly Arsenal will have to improve to get past BM. But I think it is more a case of mental strength and fortitude rather than technical quality and talent. We can match BM man to man in our skill and abilities but the main difference is the vastly superior experience of BM in Europe. They are one of the giants of Europe along with Real Madrid and consistently do well in the CL. That said, it is highly appreciative that Arsenal, despite being a young and relatively inexperienced squad in Europe gave Bayern a tough fight and could even have won the first leg. We have players like Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, Havertz, Rice, Saliba, Gabriel and Trossard who can take us over the line in Munich. We have to be composed and clinical to beat Bayern in their own backyard and considering the talent and quality within our squad it is definitely possible.
I was wondering if Sane & Gnabry were withdrawn through injury. I hate wishing that on anybody, but it would certainly give us a boost if they weren’t playing in their home leg.
A learning experience for the players and a lesson in humility for some fans.
Stay humble until we hoist the trophy; the level of arrogance in some is shocking.
Should have learned after Porto, who these same fans thought we would run through.
Mistakes get punished in CL, especially by big clubs this deep into the competition.
We are a good team, but not on their level yet. Bayern having a down year, but look what they have achieved in the recent past.
City coming off a triple last year, Real Madrid are the class of CL competition.
We should stay humble, learn from mistakes, and work harder as a team. Thankfully our manager and players are not as pompous and arrogant as some supporters are.
This is really bad write up. You love your I TOLD YOU SO comment than Arsenal winning something. Why so negative after a 2-2 draw with Europe power house. Not a single positive from all you wrote. This is poor from someone that called himself a fan. Lets just sack every player and coaching staffs then. That should do it for you.
Actually, it’s quite a fair write-up and one that was anticipated. I regularly disagree with the writer, but can’t fault him on this article.
I’ll assume that you either attended the game or watched it on TV, so must have witnessed a below-par, error-strewn performance by Arsenal against one of the most experienced Champions League teams.
We were not good on the night, and have to improve considerably for the away leg. At our best we can achieve a win.
Arsenal were cruising, until the miscommunication between Raya and Gabby. This Bayern team is vulnerable
We were nervous simply because Bayern is Bayern, as well as pressure from the home fans
In Germany, I am sure Arteta will set the team for counter attacking, and this will suit us as long as we are clinical
Alphonso Davies will not play, with Gnabry and Same probably a doubt
Would’ve admit you have a point, IF we are in to win the CL in the first instance, but reverse is the case so it’s rather pointless talking about what we lack as a team.
I think we have come as far as we can in the Champions League; we will probably pack it up in Munich next week.
But I wouldn’t be terribly disappointed. Just goes to show where we are at right now.
Apart from a couple of players, everyone else in that Arsenal team, including the coaches, is in the competition for the very first time in their career. Experience matters.
If failure in the CL paves the way for a first Premier League crown in 20 years, I’d take it with a warm embrace.
A Premier League triumph would do wonders to the mentality and confidence of this young Arsenal team and we could look forward to a better season next
raya just keep ur legs closed or do it like de gea …raya is a pub team goalie pure mule
One thing I’ve seen from this team this season is their ability to adapt and come back stronger. We teeek out line up and we got them beat next go round. Trust…
it was a very un-Arsenal like performance, in that our defensive unit strength became our weakness
for some reason Gabriel and Saliba were rattled and both made poor decisions – but for the post late on it would have been even worse
we actually started really well, the Odegaard/Havertz high press forced a loose ball which Havertz pounced on, turned in White who teed up Saka for a perfect ‘very Arsenal’ first goal
minutes later Havertz teed up White clean through on goal who smashed it straight at the keeper, 2m either side and 2 nil up and a very different game
after that first mix up leading to goal we never regained those levels
a good equaliser, and on balance relieved to be going to Munich all square
if searching for a positive, if we are to have a shaky performance then this is the game for it, we get a second chance on Wednesday, and there are no second chances for a slip-up like this in the PL
Oh my sweat child, all the other performances have been “un-Arsenal”.
THIS is the real Arsenal, very reminiscent of the Wenger era.
If you had watched other European leagues, you’d know that the Premier league has been mediocre for a few years now (Man City and Liverpool being the exception). So Arsenal’s defence doesn’t really get tested in the league.
As soon as we go to Europe then you see the real Arsenal. Sporting and PSV destroyed us last year, we barely made it past Porto this year and will probably get schooled in Munich.
Not to mention any Italian team would wipe the floor with us, like what mid table Roma did to Brighton. Thank God Inter got freakishly knocked out
Havertz was actually one of our more composed players. He linked play well and defended when needed. He contributed to our first goal and should probably have had an assist for the White chance. Jesus probably should have started,but not over Havertz who has been in incredible form- the German has the most goal contributions in the EPL since mid February. Personally,I’d have started Jesus over Martinelli.
Some of our players were nervous but it’s understandable as they are not experienced at this level. All that matters now is how they respond. Raya made a mistake,Gabriel made a mistake,Kiwior made a mistake,Saliba made a mistake. Rice and Jorginho didn’t really cover well.For me,that doesn’t undo the impressive work these players have done since the turn of the year.
By the way I don’t understand why Raya is being scapegoated for the goals we conceded. All of Raya,Kiwior,Gabriel,Saliba,White,Rice, could and should have done better with both goals.
Our general play was better than Bayern’s and our stats better in most metrics. It’s only halftime. COYG!
It’s also worth noting that Jesus himself mentioned before the game that he can’t remember the last time he played without pain. It means he’s not fully fit. Perharps that’s the reason he couldn’t start.
We have to play better, not “dramatically play better”
Hopes are not high but Bayern will not have the easy ride.
I’m sure they will likewise be weary.