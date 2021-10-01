Arsenal will have to forget Tottenham and be at their very best at Brighton

After Arsenal’s awful start to the season, we are now feeling the benefit of three wins in a row, capped with the euphoria of beating our greatest rivals Tottenham last week, but now we have to come back down to Earth and face reality again, which means an away game at Brighton.
Arteta spoke in his pre-match conference about keeping our feet on the ground, forgetting about the Spurs’ match and focusing on the Brighton game. “Obviously, it was a special match, winning in front of your fans and as you said, the way we did it. We did it in a convincing way and getting the result that we wanted. Enjoy it for a little while.
“Now we need to put that aside and all our focus now should be on Brighton. We have experienced a beautiful day with our people and we want another one after Brighton and we have to earn that. The best way to do it is to focus on that game because there are things that we should improve on as well from the Spurs game.”
Brighton have had a stunning start to the season and are just one point behind the League leaders and are now unbeaten in their last four after scoring a last gasp equaliser at Palace on Monday night. Arteta is under no illusions about thinking Brighton are going to an easy touch tomorrow. “It will be a really difficult game.” Arteta said. “They’ve been on a really good run. They are playing well and getting the results that they deserve. It’s a really competitive match that we are looking ahead to and we know the importance of it.
He added: “They deserve it. [Graham Potter] changed a little bit their way of playing and they’ve been getting good results and they’ve been very consistent in the way that they play. Credit to them and they’re doing a good job.”
Personally I think this game is going to be an even bigger test than the game against Tottenham. Brighton’s home fans will be right behind the team and will be in confident mood having watched them win three home games already this season.
Hopefully Ben White will be at his very best on his return to Brighton, and with Arteta having a fully fit squad except for Xhaka there will be no excuses accepted after the match.
COYG!
BHA are going to be ready for us, will sit deep and let us shoot our wad, before bringing it to us…
If the boys treat this game like the NLD game, we’re in good hands.
If they treat it like Brentford, we’re in for ass whooping
A loss to Brighton would not be unexpected as the Seagulls are in second equal place in the PL. They are also playng at home in the 30,254 capacity Amex Stadium situated at Village Way, Brighton BN1 9BL, UK. Lewis Dunk is their 6′ 4” CB and captain. Tariq Lamptey is a former Chelsea payer Brighton picked up cheap and may make his come back after injury. Yves Bissouma is a solid DM. Adam Lalana is a former Southampton Liverpool and English Iternational. Neil Maupay is a combatitve striker. Daniel Welbeck is a lethal striker who played 100 PL games for manchester United rifling in 25 PL goals while he struck 16 times for Arsenal in 88 PL games so is a most dangerous threat should he play though he may be injured.
Win lose or draw this should be a fun fixture for us all to enjoy.
Have you swallowed a wiki????
OT:admin Pat,are you going to post an article on how Guendouzi had a very good game against Galatassary and how immense Saliba was?he physically bullied N’Dieng who last season was doing the same to PL defenders.
@siamois
Thank you…Watched the match, Matteo and Saliba both did the “do”. Matteo was on form, breaking up play an turning defence into attack with ease. While Saliba had opposition attackers in his pocket. Well done lads.
Interesting question you pose.
One rough spot and there is an article highlighting a game where the pair struggled.
What happened to supporting our players? Isn’t that what is best for the club?
Numerous comments about supporting Arteta and players on the pitch, why not support all players contracted to Arsenal.
Asking for a friend
You know everyone will be talking about yet another fight….
In my opinion, Welbeck is Brighton’s most dangerous forward and Magalhaes must be ready to hold him off
Unfortunately, we can’t bully Brighton’s CBs, so we have to rely on Tierney’s runs to mess their defense up
Welbeck has been injured for ages and certainly won’t play.
….in fact Bissouma is likely to be missing as well
Great! Our chance to win the game is bigger now
Brighton is a compact team relying on counter attacks to do the damage. They have the physicality to thwart attacks and Arsenal must be at their best both pace wise and precision wise to score. Our defenders will have to be on their toes to counter the Brighton forwards and I hope White has a solid return at his former home ground and Gabriel has a solid game. It will be tough but I expect us to win.