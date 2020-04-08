Arsenal will have to pay target’s release clause if they want to sign him

If Arsenal is serious about signing Dayot Upamecano in the summer, then they are going to have to be prepared to pay the Frenchman’s release clause.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the best young defenders in Europe in recent seasons and his stock has risen over the last two seasons.

He will have just a season left on his deal at the end of this campaign and several teams have been looking to take advantage of his current situation to sign him on a cheap.

However, the German side isn’t given up on keeping him beyond his current deal and sports director Markus Krösche has told reporters that he thinks the player will stay beyond this summer.

He states that teams will have to pay his release clause to land him and he doubts that any team would be in a position to do that because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Such a fee is rather unlikely, at least this summer,” he told German outlet Kicker.

“This is a far-reaching decision for a player. He should take his time.

“I’m no friend of building up pressure.

“He has to find out exactly what he intends to do and how he sees his future.

“Maybe this has changed a bit for him due to this new situation.”