Arsenal will have to see off German giants in the battle to sign Valencia star

Arsenal faces fresh competition for Valencia star, Ferran Torres as Borussia Dortmund becomes the latest side to show interest in his signature.

The Spaniard is one of Spain’s most impressive youngsters and he looks set to have a big future in the game.

He isn’t the only Valencia player that Arsenal has targeted with the Gunners also keen on a move for Carlos Soler.

Torres is a winger and he will have just a season left on his current deal at the end of this season.

His current release clause stands at £100 million but because of his remaining contract length and the state of football finances, Los Che could be forced to take a smaller fee for his signature.

Spanish publication Sport is reporting that he is not talking about signing a new deal at the Mestalla which could be because he wants to play for a bigger team.

The same report claims that the winger is attracting the attention of Borussia Dortmund who wants to make him a replacement for Jadon Sancho.

It further claims that a deal could be done with the La Liga outfit for 40 million Euros.

Mikel Arteta will be hoping that he can convince his compatriot to join him in London instead of making a move to the Bundesliga.

It has to be debatable if Arsenal can afford 40 million Euros with the club almost certain to lose some significant money due to the Coronavirus outbreak forcing the suspension of football worldwide.

At the same time, Valencia cannot hold out for high figures in the current climate and may have to come down even further if they want to make a deal.