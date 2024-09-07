Arsenal will have to see off Liverpool in battle for Premier League attacker

Bryan Mbeumo is one of the finest attackers in the Premier League and has been a key factor in Brentford maintaining their top-flight status over the years.

The Cameroonian forward had formed a strong partnership with Ivan Toney, making the Bees a formidable team to face. Even in Toney’s absence, Mbeumo has continued to perform brilliantly.

His impressive form has attracted attention from top clubs across the country, and Brentford knows it’s only a matter of time before they lose the 25-year-old.

Mbeumo has been consistently excellent since joining the Premier League, and Give Me Sport reports that he is now on Arsenal’s radar for next summer.

The Gunners are already planning for next season and want to ensure that they sign the best attackers in the country.

However, Arsenal are not the only club interested. The report adds that Newcastle United and Liverpool are also in the race for his signature, with both clubs expected to step up their interest next summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mbeumo has been one of the finest attackers in the Premier League for some time, but will he get a chance to play in our attack when he joins?

