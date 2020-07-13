Arsenal will have to see off the likes of Chelsea in battle to sign La Liga ace

Arsenal will have to see off competition from Leicester City and Chelsea before they can land Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic this summer claims the Daily Star.

Jovic has been a long-term target of Arsenal as the club continues to deal with uncertainty over the future of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Both strikers are an important part of Mikel Arteta’s team, but Aubameyang is in the final year of his current deal and if he doesn’t sign a new deal, the Gunners will most likely have to sell him.

Lacazette has lost his place in the team to Eddie Nketiah, who only returned from his loan spell at Leeds in the last transfer window.

The Frenchman might look for a move away this summer and there are a number of teams that have lined up to sign him (Mail).

Jovic only joined Real Madrid last summer, and he has struggled to settle in the Spanish capital.

The Spaniards had been prepared to give him another season to prove his worth, but his recent off-field problems have proven to be too much for them and they are looking to offload him as soon as possible reports the Daily Star.

Arteta will feel that the Serbian is still very young and that he can help him become a better striker and reach his potentials.