Arsenal will have to sell some of their stars to fund moves for two summer targets

Mikel Arteta can only sign targets if he sells his top Arsenal stars.

Arsenal may have to sell some of their best players to be able to fund moves for their primary summer targets, according to Express Sports.

The Gunners have been linked with moves for two stars before the next transfer window after reports this week claimed that they would be looking to make a move for Carlos Soler of Valencia.

The young Spaniard recently signed a new deal with Los Che, and his release clause is now set at £140 million.

But Arsenal is confident that they can negotiate a favourable deal and sign the young midfielder who would compete with the likes of Lucas Torreira and Granit Xhaka for a place in the first team.

They also want RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano and the French youngster has hinted that he would move when the next transfer window opens.

Upamecano’s release clause stands at £50 million and the defender may not move if no team pays that fee.

Arsenal will make cash available for Arteta in the next transfer window, but it may not be enough for him to sign the players he needs.

Express Sports further claims that Arteta may have to raise funds by selling the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette who both have Champions League ambitions.