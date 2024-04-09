Arsenal will have to wait before bidding for Barcelona wonderkid

Reports surfaced recently that Arsenal was among the teams interested in Barcelona wonderkid Mikayil Faye. The 19-year-old’s brilliance with Barcelona B has attracted a slew of suitors.

Arsenal reportedly want to add another young talent to their squad, and they may view Faye as the next William Saliba.

As some Gooners were doing their homework on “the monster,” as Faye is known for his physical strength, Fabrizio Romano asks them to tame their excitement.

According to the European transfer specialist, Arsenal’s pursuit of Faye has yet to make any headway. In fact, he stated that the Gunners have yet to contact Barcelona or the player about his move to Emirates Stadium.

Romano told CaughtOffside: “There have been reports linking Mikayil Faye with Arsenal, but I’m not aware of negotiations or talks with Arsenal at this stage.

“Several clubs are monitoring him; he’s a potential big talent, but first of all, it’s Barcelona who have to decide what they want to do with Faye: keep him with the first team [or] sell for big money.

“Internal talks will follow in May; no negotiations are taking place with other clubs now.”

Yes, Romano’s comments have cooled the excitement surrounding Arsenal’s projected swoop for Faye. However, if Barcelona is still unclear whether to keep the young defender or sell him, that should suggest something. It could suggest that the Catalan giants are inclined to cash in on the defensive prodigy. If they didn’t want to sell him, then there wouldn’t need to be scheduled talks regarding his future.

We shall have to wait and see what Barcelona decide at the end of the season…

Daniel O

